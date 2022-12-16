PSC Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, Bags Life Time Achievement Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In recognition of his outstanding performance especially exhibition of professionalism in the discharge of his duties, Lagos based Magazine, National Crime Watch, has conferred a life time achievement award in public Relations on the Head, press and public Relations of the police Service Commission PSC, Mr. Louis Ikechukwu Ani.

He was recognized by the media outfit alongside top officers from the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC Customs, Department for State Security DSS, amongst others.

African Examiner recalled that Ani, a seasoned Journalist, had worked in several print media across the country, and was a former Press Secretary to Ex- Nigeria’s Minister State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia.

A graduate of Mass Communication from the Institute of Management and Technology IMT, Enugu, with a post graduate in public Administration from the University of Abuja, the PSC image maker hails from Enugu state, South East Nigeria.

The inscription on the award plaque read thus: “Life time Achievement Award in public Relations: In recognition of your exemplary leadership quality in changing the narrative in public Relations, by keeping the public informed on the activities of the police Service Commission”

Speaking at the colourful ceremony held in Lagos yesterday, organizers of the award, said is a way of encouraging the recipients in putting more efforts in serving with diligence and commitment

Publisher of the Magazine, Mr. Tony Okpe, said “this is the largest gathering of crime preventers Stakeholders in Nigeria, such as Operatives of the police, Civil Defence, DSS, Customs, amongst others

“These are people who prevents Crimes in the society and needs to be encouraged, Because no nation, including Nigeria can make any meaningful headway in an atmosphere of insecurity, Though, to whom much is given, much is also expected.

In his reaction, elated Ani, thank God for the honour and also specially expressed appreciation to the Management of Police Service Commission for providing him the platform and support.

He said “am mostly grateful to National Crime Watch and Crime Correspondents in Nigeria for their cooperation and understanding.

“Never knew that our little efforts and commitment will be noticed. And finally, am full of thanks to my family, Members of the House of Louis for providing me with the peace of mind to navigate the land mines, i am eternally appreciative” he stated.