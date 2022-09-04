Public, Private Schools To Resume Monday – Lagos Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Education, has directed all nursery, primary, and secondary schools in the state to resume Monday, September 5, 2022, for the beginning of the 2022/2023 academic session.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in a circular issued by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

However, public and privately-owned schools are directed to comply with the directive as the government also tasked members of staff and students to observe all the health and safety protocols to make the session a productive one.

The circular read in part: “All schools below tertiary level in Lagos State are mandated to resume for the first term on Monday, September 5, 2022 as stated in the 2022/2023 harmonised academic calendar as approved by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

“The academic calendar prioritises standardised learning; days and schools are to ensure strict compliance for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State.

“Students and school-based staff (members) are welcome back to school and are expected to adhere to health and safety protocols toward a productive school year.

“The academic calendar can be downloaded from www.oeqalagos.com.”