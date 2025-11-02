Rapper Feud Erupts: Odumodublvck Calls Out M.I, Says He’s Lost All Respect

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has called out veteran rapper, M.I., for sitting on the fence in his ongoing rift with fellow singer, Blaqbonez.

Odumodublvck took to his social media account on Saturday, alleging that M.I. was aware of the conspiracy against him but chose to be a fencist.

According to the rapper, he stated that he had lost every iota of respect for M.I., adding that he no longer sees him as a legend.

Odumodublvck writes: “MI_Abaga as for you. The whole world are going to be shocked that I am talking to you like this and I know they will come for me because you are very good at portraying the ‘good’ guy.



“One thing they did not tell you is that I don’t care about public opinion, unlike you.

“You stood in front of a blatant lie and decided to sit on the fence like Abuchi. I have lost every iota of respect for you.

“Short man devil, you no be my OG. You are nothing but a rat. I bet you won’t reply because I am saying the truth.”

Odumodublvck’s post generated backlash as many berated him for “disrespecting a legend.”

M.I. is yet to reply to Odumodublvck’s outburst as of when this news report was filed.