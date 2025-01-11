Reactions Trail Detention Of Police Officer In Viral Video With Okoya’s Sons

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the Nigeria Police Force has arrested a police officer who featured in a viral video where he held bundles of naira notes as the sons of billionaire, Razaq Okoya, sprayed money at an undisclosed event has sparked reactions.

The African Examiner recalls that the video, which went viral, shows the Okoya brothers directing the officer to hold the naira bundles which violates Nigeria’s legal tender laws prohibiting the abuse of currency.

The police in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi described the action of the police officer as unethical and promised disciplinary actions.

“The involvement of the policeman has been condemned, as it’s unethical. We will always strive hard to uphold the sanctity, credibility, and core values of the police,” Adejobi stated.

The action of the police sparked reactions from some Nigerians who accused the enforcement agency of carrying out selective justice.

@Proficience writes: “Useless Nigerian police force. The people wey abuse the naira nko? You arrest accessory but leave the principal offender. Shameless and senseless policing.”

@_chiefagbabiaka writes: “How about the sons of Chief Okoya, what will happen to them?”

@FaradayEhighalu writes: “It is God that will punish millionaires in Nigeria, and police will punish the poor. That is the division of labour.”