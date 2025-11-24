Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reggae icon and actor Jimmy Cliff, born James Chambers, has passed away, his family announced on social media.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, Cliff died “due to a seizure followed by pneumonia.”

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” his wife wrote. She expressed gratitude to family, friends, fellow artists, and fans for their support throughout his life and career.

“To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated every fan for their love,” she added.

She also thanked Cliff’s medical team for their care and asked for privacy during this difficult time. Further details about memorial arrangements are expected to be shared at a later date.

Jimmy Cliff was celebrated worldwide for his contributions to reggae music and his work as an actor, leaving behind a legacy that has inspired generations of fans and musicians.