Regina Daniels: “I’m Done With Marriage”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has said she has no intention of marrying again, citing trauma from her marriage to politician Ned Nwoko and the public fallout that followed their crisis.

Daniels’ marriage made headlines in October after a viral video showed her in tears, accusing her husband of domestic abuse. Nwoko denied the allegation and countered with claims that his wife was battling drug and alcohol addiction. While Daniels later admitted to using hard drugs, she accused Nwoko of deliberately enabling her addiction as a means of control and manipulation.

Amid the controversy, the actress has increasingly shared faith-centred posts on social media. In a recent Facebook video, she was seen dancing to gospel music and declaring her trust in God, writing, “God is my guyy shaaa, and I’m his special last born.”

The post sparked mixed reactions and questions from followers about her future. Responding to a user, Ayariga Prosper, who asked if she would consider remarrying a “better” man, Daniels replied bluntly: “Nope! Traumatised with that institution.”

In another exchange, she appeared to suggest she currently does not have access to her children. A follower, Ijeoma Okebaram, implied that her posts were made to spite her estranged husband and questioned how she was coping without her children. Daniels dismissed the accusation, making it clear she was not seeking revenge.

Earlier, the senator representing Delta North had publicly stated that he did not want Daniels to return to their marital home, further deepening the rift that continues to play out in the public eye.