Replicate Quick Rescue Of Retired AIG’s Wife With Ordinary Nigerians, Obi Tells Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has applauded the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) after they rescued the wife of Hakeem Odumosu, a retired assistant inspector-general of police (AIG).

The African Examiner recalls that on January 16, the wife of the retired assistant inspector-general of police was abducted by four masked men as she was entering her home in Arepo, Obafemi Owode LGA of Ogun state.

According to available information, the abductors took the former AIG’s wife in a swampy area to an unknown destination after they dragged her out of her sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The police in Ogun State, reacting swiftly, stated that it had deployed officers to investigate the incident and on Thursday, Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, declared that the police had rescued the victim and also neutralised the kidnappers, recovering the ransom and weapons.

Peter Obi, reacting in a post via X on Friday, Obi tasked the police to extend similar gesture and professionalism to cases which concern ordinary Nigerians, whose plights most times go unnoticed.

“I commend the Nigeria Police for their swift and effective response in rescuing Mrs. Folashade Odumosu, the wife of retired AIG Hakeem Odumosu, who was kidnapped just a few days ago,” Obi writes.

“The operation, conducted within a week, highlights their capability to act decisively when motivated.

“What stands out is the precision with which the rescue mission was executed. It not only led to the safe release of the victim, unharmed, but also resulted in the neutralisation of some kidnappers, the recovery of weapons, and the retrieval of the ransom. Such a professional outcome deserves high praise.

“The Ogun State Police Command expressed gratitude for the technical support and cooperation received from the Force Headquarters and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“The IGP, who displayed exceptional interest in the case, commended the Ogun Command for dismantling the criminal network behind the abduction.

“This success story underscores a critical point: with proper leadership, motivation, and adequate support from the top echelon of security agencies, the fight against crime can yield impressive results.

“As the country continues to grapple with rising cases of kidnapping and related crimes, this incident offers hope.

“It proves that these issues can be tackled effectively if security personnel are well-resourced, supported, and committed to their responsibilities.

“While celebrating this laudable achievement, I urge the Nigeria Police to extend the same level of urgency and professionalism to cases involving everyday Nigerians — those whose plights are often underreported or ignored.

“Many innocent citizens remain victims of abduction, languishing in captivity without rescue efforts reaching them.”