Resign ‘Honourably’ From Obi’s Campaign, APC Tells Okupe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council on Tuesday demanded the immediate resignation of Dr. Doyin Okupe from the campaign team of the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi.

The embattled Director General of Obi-Datti campaign was on Monday convicted of breaching the Money Laundering Act by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The LP chieftain was subsequently sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

But the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, however gave an option of N500, 000 fine on each of the 26 count charges, totaling N13m for which he was found guilty.

The former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan opted to pay a fine of N13 million to beat the 4:30pm deadline.

Speaking with PUNCH, the Director of Media and Publicity for Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, mocked Okupe, saying he doesn’t deserve to continue occupying his office as DG of Obi’s campaign.

Onanuga said the only option presently open for the former PDP stalwart was for him to bow out of the campaign “honourably.”

He said, “Okupe should resign from his post as DG of Obi’s Campaign. He should do so honorably. The court has spoken. He should no longer be involved in the campaign.”