Ribadu Leads High-Level Delegation To Meet Chad’s President Déby

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, November 18th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, on Sunday received a high-level Nigerian delegation led by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The delegation delivered a written message from President Bola Tinubu to President Déby.

In the message, President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences and unwavering support for the Chadian President and people following the recent terrorist attack on Barkaram Island, which claimed the lives of several Chadian soldiers.

The delegation included Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence and Maj Gen Ali Salau, Force Commander MNJTF and other senior security officials.

The meeting underscores the strong ties between Chad and Nigeria, especially in addressing regional security challenges and combating terrorism.

Both nations remain committed to strengthening collaboration to promote peace and stability in the Lake Chad Basin region.

 

