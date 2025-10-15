Senate To Meet Thursday To Vet Amupitan For Inec Top Post

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Thursday will screen Joash Amupitan, President Bola Tinubu’s nominee for chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was announced in a notice issued by Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, director of information at the office of the secretary, research and information, saying that lawmakers will conduct the screening at the Senate chamber.

Amupitan, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and professor of law, was appointed by the president after the Council of State unanimously endorsed his appointment to head the electoral body.

Amupitan is widely known in legal and academic circles for his contributions to governance, judicial reforms, and the development of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

At 58, Amupitan is a professor of law at the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Plateau state, where he presently serves as the deputy vice-chancellor (administration).

The Kogi-born legal guru got his law degree from the University of Jos and was called to the Nigerian Bar after he completed his training at the Nigerian Law School.

If confirmed, Amupitan will take over the baton from Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure ended as INEC chairman on October 7, 2025.