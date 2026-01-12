Rivers Crisis: Fubara Says God Is With Him, Urges Calm

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said he remains calm amid the political crisis in the state because God is with him, assuring residents that peace will return.

Fubara spoke on Sunday at an interdenominational church service held to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day. The service took place at St Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

After prayers were offered for the governor and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, Fubara was invited to address the congregation. However, he asked his deputy to step forward and speak on his behalf.

In a brief remark, the governor joked that the church service might be the last public function he and his deputy would attend.

Fubara urged residents of the state to remain calm, stressing that peace would be restored.

“I don’t shout or complain because I know that I have what is supreme, and that is God,” he said. “I want everyone to be relaxed. What is important is peace for this dear state, and we will get it by the special name of God.”

The comments come days after members of the Rivers State House of Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara and his deputy over allegations of gross misconduct.

The impeachment notice, signed by 26 lawmakers, was presented on Thursday. Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, accused the governor and his deputy of actions he said posed a threat to democracy.

Amaewhule also alleged that the governor failed to present the state budget in line with constitutional provisions.