Rivers LG Poll Shows People Are Tired Of Emperors — Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Austin Okpara, says the success of the conduct of the October 5, 2024, local government election in the oil-rich state shows the indigenes of the state are tired of oppression.

“What it portends is that Rivers people are tired of oppression, Rivers people are tired of emperorship, Rivers people are tired of dictatorship,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

“The difference now is that we have a governor who wants to serve and not be served; not a governor who Adolf Hitler is his mentor or (Donald) Trump.

“Rivers people feel liberated; Rivers people are happy, they came out in their numbers to vote and they are excited.”

“A man wants to control APC structure, he wants to be in control of PDP structure, in a state? How do you explain that?” he queried.

Okpara applauded Governor Siminalayi Fubara for defying all odds to hold the local government election in the state despite the withdrawal of the PDP and the APC.

“We should give credit to Governor Fubara because by the end of the month, any state that does not have (a) democratically elected local government structure will not receive money. What’s the implication? It means that civil servants at the local government level will not be paid? Families will be deprived.

“So, Governor Fubara was helpless in this situation, sacrificed and ensured that rather than go on a party line, let there be an election so that the state would continue to benefit from (FAAC allocations).”

At the end of the LG poll on Saturday, the Action People’s Party (APP) won 22 chairmanship positions out of 23 in the oil-rich state, leaving the Action Alliance (AA) with one seat. Fubara swore in the winners on Sunday.

Okpara said Fubara had no option but to proceed with the election when his party, the PDP, opted out of the exercise.

He said, “We cannot describe that as an anti-party because his party where he belonged. If you listen to his speech today (Sunday), he said he is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and his party opted out of the election. How do you explain that? A PDP state? His party opted out so he decided to hold the election.”

Okpara, a former ally of Wike, said he dumped the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and moved to Fubara’s camp because of ideological differences.

“We were political associates but now we are no longer are,” he said, noting that the point of disagreement was when Wike supported the APC in the 2023 presidential election at the expense of the PDP.

Okpara also stressed that the election in the state showed that peaceful polls can be conducted in Nigeria without the police.