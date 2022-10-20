Ronaldo ‘ll Not Be Part Of Ten Hag’s Squad For Chelsea Game – Man Utd

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United says that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the team that will travel to Chelsea this Sunday.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the club on Thursday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

“The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture,” the statement read.

African Examiner writes that this punishment was imposed by United manager, Erik ten Hag, a day after Ronaldo left Old Trafford early during their 2-0 win over

Tottenham Hotspur and this decision has been backed by the club’s hierarchy.