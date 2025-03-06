Rumour Of Rivers Chief Justice Going On 1 Year Vacation Generates Reaction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The rumours that the Chief justice of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, is set to go for a one-year vacation and has caused uproar among netizens on X.

The African Examiner writes that Rivers State has been engulfed in political crisis after Governor Simi Fubara fell out with his erstwhile godfather, Nyesom Wike, the immediate former governor of the state.

Few weeks ago, the Supreme court upheld the Rivers allocation freeze and also recognised the Amaewhule-led assembly. The Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly is loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Supreme Court in its ruling, directed the Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly, along with other elected members, to resume legislative sittings.

This development sparked political tension in the state as many believed that Governor Fubara may be impeached.

Since the Chief Justice of the State is usually in charge of the swearing-in of a new governor should Governor Fubara get impeached, the rumours that Hon. Amadi might be going for a one-year vacation is seen as a political plan by Governor Fubara to truncate the ambition of the Wike pro-lawmakers.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the Rivers State government is yet to speak concerning this issue.

The African Examiner gathers the views of some netizens as they expressed their views concerning the development.

@John1Badge writes: “Man of the Moment His Excellency Sim Fubara Amidst possible impeachment by the state house, the State Governor has approved a 1 year leave for the current Chief Judge of the state, which makes it impossible for the house of assembly to impeach him. Wike 1 Fubara 1…..game on.”

@omoluabi1sq writes: “Rivers State Chief Judge Set To Embark On One-Year Recess Leave In the absence of the Chief Judge, only the governor has the constitutional power to appoint an Acting Chief Judge, which further stalls any potential efforts for impeachment.”

@Eromosele6 writes: “Rivers State Chief Judge is set to embark on a one year Leave for recess. This man don over work, he need to rest abeg.”

@novieverest writes: “So Rivers State will be without a Chief Judge for a year because Sim Fubara and Wike are fighting. A lot of innocent people will suffer for the greed of a few.”

@AbiodunOlarewa6 writes: “No body need him he can go for 10yrs Section185(2), if the Chief Judge of the State is unavailable, the following officers can administer the oath of office: 1. The President of the Court of Appeal 2. The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court 3. Any Judge of a High Court.”

@OlorogunErnest writes “Another own goal is abt to be scored. Fubara is truly politically naive. Let’s grab our popcorn and watch this Rivers series of shamelessness & lawlessness.”

@AbiodunOlarewa6 writes: “Section185(2), if the Chief Judge of the State is unavailable, the following officers can administer the oath of office: 1. The President of the Court of Appeal 2. The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court 3. Any Judge of a High Court designated by the NJC.”



@MendezDek writes: “The Chief Judge’s role is mainly procedural, ensuring the lawful setup of the investigative panel and maintaining fairness in the process. However, the power to remove a Governor or Deputy Governor remains with the House of Assembly.”



@AnietieIsrael writes: “This is not funny. The dirty fight is destroying the ethics and morals of our institutions.”



@nnaemeka_ahube writes: “I think your problem is bringing up your details to the public. That’s how wike will checkmate y’all. Wike has been in politics long enough to know his ways and then he’s now a lawyer with a judge as a wife meaning there’s no game you about to pull out he is not aware of.”



@festus29173 writes: First,Rivers state does have a chief judge/AG , because Danagogo was not screened and confirmed by the 27 lawmakers under the leadership of Rt hon martins Amaehule led assembly. Secondly ,the Nigerian constitution provides for any other AG/chief to constitute a panel.”



@Peters writes: “Wike, including everyone thought by a snap of his finger Fubara would’ve been out of that office but it’s been 2 years already. Wike and his band are running around sweating, Isn’t that sign enough that maybe Fubara has a divine backing and it’s better to end the fight?”