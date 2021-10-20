Syria: Twin Blasts In Damascus Kill At Least 13

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 13 people have been killed and three others wounded in twin blasts in the Syrian capital Damascus, state media reported on Wednesday.

The state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA) said twin explosive devices were detonated in a terrorist attack while a bus was passing at the President Bridge in Damascus.

Images on Syrian television showed the charred remains of the destroyed bus.

SANA reported that engineering units dismantled a third bomb which was planted in the same area.

Meanwhile, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the blast killed 14 people and that the number is likely to increase.

The observatory and SANA both said the bus was carrying soldiers from the Syrian military.























