Sack INEC Chairman Now, Obasanjo Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) = Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and also other top officials of the commission.

Obasanjo stated this at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, USA, as he lamented the conduct of the 2023 general elections, labelling it “a disaster”.

“The last election was a disaster. To restore trust in our electoral process, we must overhaul the leadership of INEC,” Obasanjo asserted.

Speaking on the need for urgent reforms, Obasanjo called for shorter tenures for INEC officials to prevent partisan appointments and also checkmate political interference.

According to him, rebuilding the trust of Nigerians in the electoral system is necessary in order to strengthen democracy.

“As a matter of urgency, we must ensure the INEC Chairperson and their staff are thoroughly vetted,” he said. “Nigeria must appoint credible INEC leadership at all levels—federal, state, local government, and municipal—with short tenures to prevent undesirable political influence and corruption.”

The former Nigerian leader also emphasized on the need of making appointments based on merit and transparency as the integrity of INEC’s leadership is necessary in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.