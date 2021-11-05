School Feeding: FG Donates Over 56,000 Utensils To Niger Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Friday handed over 56,000 feeding utensils to Niger state government for the benefit of pupils under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in the state.

Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, handed over the utensils to the government at the IBB Primary School in Minna.

Farouk, represented by Alhaji Ladan Haruna, a Deputy Director in the Ministry, said it was to ensure that the targeted pupils consumed their free meals under hygienic condition.

She urged that the items be used for the purpose for which they were provided for, assuring that the ministry would continue to improve its service delivery on all social interventions and leadership role of the NHGSFP.

In her address, Mrs Amina Gu’ar, Focal Person of NHGSFP in Niger, said most pupils now preferred public schools than private schools because of the free meals.

She said the school feeding programme was intended to provide nutritional value for children, adding that it had also created 15,000 direct jobs.

Gu’ar appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for introducing the programme and providing the feeding utensils that ensured pupils fed under hygienic conditions.

In his remarks, Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, said the school feeding programme had stimulated increased school enrolment and facilities to accommodate more pupils.

Represented by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, Bello said the utensils would enhance sanitary conditions on the pupils’ feeding and promised its good management.

He said the state government would continue to partner with the Federal Government to ensure the sustainability of the programme.

One of the pupils, Yusuf Yusuf, on behalf of the others, thanked the President and the minister for providing the free meals to public school pupils.

African Examiner reports that the school feeding programme seeks to boost school enrolment, nutrition and the local economy activities, across communities in the country.

About nine million pupils currently benefitting from the programme across the country.

