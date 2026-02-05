Senate Backs Call To Expand Military Capacity Against Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Garba Maidoki, representing Kebbi South, has called for an increase in Nigeria’s military troop strength and funding to tackle insecurity across the country.

Maidoki spoke during plenary on Wednesday while making a personal explanation under order 42 of the Senate rules. He said security should take priority over infrastructure development if citizens are forced to flee their communities due to violence.

“Last time, we agreed on funding for the military… if you give me a school today and I run away from that school, it’s of no use to me,” Maidoki said. “If you give me a road and I run away from that place, the road is not useful to me. What I want is to be secured. I want my people to be secured.”

The senator praised the military for its efforts but said it is overstretched. He also disclosed that he recently lost his brother, a warrant officer, while fighting insurgents.

“The army is doing very well, sir. But they are understaffed,” he said. “Three days ago, I lost my own brother, who was fighting this banditry. And I’m proud of him.”

Maidoki noted that Nigeria’s current troop strength of 230,000 as of 2025 is inadequate to confront banditry nationwide.

“But if we do not increase the boots on the ground, 230,000 soldiers will not be enough to handle this banditry,” he said. “There is no way we will be fighting banditry for 20 years. How long do we want to continue with this problem?”

The senator urged the Senate to prioritise military funding in the upcoming budget.

“Let’s put enough resources; the budget is coming. Let’s fund the military properly so that this issue can end this year,” he said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed support for Maidoki’s position.

“I want to thank you for your very strong stance and to say that we in the Senate are with you. We share the same opinion. We want this banditry to end,” Akpabio said. “By the grace of God, in 2026, we will see the end of banditry.”

He acknowledged public frustration over insecurity and explained operational challenges facing the military.

“I understand the anger. We cannot have military barracks in every village. The country is very vast. So, insurgents target soft spots, and by the time we respond, it has become reactionary,” Akpabio said.