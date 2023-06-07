Senate Committee Says Nigeria Air Launch ‘A Fraud’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate Committee on Aviation has criticised the unveiling of Nigeria Air saying the project was shrouded in secrecy.

The Committee members expressed its misgivings towards the unveiling of the national carrier during a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Emmanuel Meribole; the Interim Managing Director, Nigeria Air, Capt Dapo Olumide as well as heads of aviation agencies.

At the meeting, the Chairman of the Senate Aviation Committee, Senator Biodun Olujimi wondered why the immediate past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika hurriedly unveiled a national carrier on the last day of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said the aircraft used during the unveiling was a legitimate chartered flight from Ethiopian Airlines and after the unveiling, the aircraft went back with their aircraft.

Also, the Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, said the launch of Nigeria Air is a fraud.

He stated this after meeting stakeholders in the aviation sector who largely denied knowledge of the launch.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Aviation said Nigeria Air was only unveiled and not launched.

Responding to the Committee, Capt Dapo Olumide said Nigeria Air was unveiled at the time it was to prove to Nigerians that the project is not a fluke.