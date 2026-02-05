Senate Did Not Reject E-Transmission of Results – Abaribe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has clarified that it did not reject the electronic transmission of election results, following widespread reports suggesting otherwise.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe spoke to journalists on Thursday, saying media reports that the Senate rejected the electronic transmission provision were incorrect.

Abaribe, former Senate Minority Leader, said the upper chamber passed the electronic transmission of results as provided in the 2022 Electoral Act. He explained that Senate President Godswill Akpabio had also made this clear during plenary.

“The Senate did not, I repeat, did not reject electronic transmission of results,” Abaribe said, noting that the misunderstanding stemmed from movement and noise in the chamber during proceedings.

He outlined the process that led to the provision being included in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, including retreats and consultations involving the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and civil society groups.

Abaribe said the electronic transmission of results was considered a core, non-negotiable element and was agreed upon by both committees and supported by senators during deliberations.

He confirmed that an Ad hoc Committee chaired by Senator Sadiq Umar reviewed the committee reports, and its findings were presented and discussed before plenary.

Abaribe added that differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill, including timelines, would be reconciled by a harmonisation committee after the Senate formally adopts the votes and proceedings.

He explained that harmonisation cannot begin until the Senate adopts the votes and proceedings, a procedural requirement that was not completed immediately after the plenary.

Abaribe assured that the Senate will hold further sittings to adopt the necessary records and allow the harmonisation process to start.

He stressed that senators across party lines agree on the importance of electronic transmission for transparent and credible elections.