Shekarau Says 2027 Presidential Poll Not About Zones But ‘Credible’ Candidates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Kano State governor Ibrahim Shekarau says Nigeria should be bothered about the credibility of its president instead of where he comes from.

For some months now, there have been debates about power returning to the northern part of the country in 2027. Those against the calls, however, argue that the southern region where President Bola Tinubu hails from is yet to exhaust eight years in office, urging the northern region to wait for the presidential election.

However, Shekarau says the debates over the president’s region have no bearing on governance.

“All the parties should come up with their planning in a situation whereby they make the best of choices. But for Nigerians now to decide, our concern is ‘Let’s look at the candidates produced by the parties’,” Shekarau said

“Our challenge is that all the parties should give Nigerians correct candidates so we have the best to choose from. But if you give us all evils, we will choose the best from the evils,” the former governor added.

The former minister also weighed in on the state of the nation and called on President Tinubu’s government to get back to the basis.

“The last protests on the end of bad governance is a clear message. The agitation was not a regional, state affair. It was a national matter. I think it’s a very clear message to the President and the Federal Government.

“Nigerians are saying ‘Please go back to the drawing board and reassess what you are giving us’,” Shekarau said.

The protests began on August 1 across the country owing to the harsh economic conditions since the removal of subsidy on fuel and the floating of the naira.

While the demonstrations began peacefully, they took a concerning dimension days later, leading to the destruction of properties especially in the northern part of Nigeria.