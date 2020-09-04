Shocker As Lovers Commit Suicide Over Parents Refusal To Allow Them To Marry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A young man, and her fiancée (names withheld), have reportedly committed suicide at Okija in Ihiala council area of Anambra state, Southeast Nigeria, following the refusal of their parents to give approval to their resolve to get married.

They were said to have drunk Sniper Insecticide on Thursday which led to their untimely deaths.



In a suicide note they tagged; “Racism in Disguise” the deceased said their parents rejected their marriage because one of them is an osu meaning (outcast) while the other is an ohu (free born).

The late two lovers in their suicide note, asked the question; “How can we separate after 6 solid years of dating and getting used to each other?”

They equally said: “We have already struggled to secure a better future together. Now that things are gradually turning around for us, they are saying we can’t get married because of Osu and Ohu caste system.

“All because of an ancient believe that has been abolished in other villages. The people of Okija chose to live in the past all because of ignorance. Why would human beings discriminate all because of the ignorance of our forefathers?”

They further asked? “Why would we keep suffering for what we know nothing about, for something we didn’t do,” the lovers that ended their lives using sniper insecticide queried.

In the concluding end of their note, they stated thus: : “We made up our minds to end it all because we can’t stay without each other. Ndi Okija, say no to Osu caste!

Anambra state Police Public Relations officer, PPRO, Haruna Mohammed could not be react for reaction, as his mobile phone was saying “the number you are calling is not reachable at the moment.

Meanwhile, the development has thrown the families and community into shock, as many residents of the locality have described the action as taboo in their land.

