Sit-At-Home: IPOB Enforcers Storm Motor Park, Kill 2, Set Ablaze Sienna Car In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two persons were reportedly shot dead and a Sienna bus set ablaze by hoodlums said to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home in Enugu.

African Examiner learnt that, the driver of the burnt vehicle who narrowly escaped with his life narrated how the heavily armed miscreants stormed the park while he was still waiting for passengers to fill the Sienna.

According to the driver who is used to loading very early on Monday, so as to beat the sit-at-home, he was standing a distance away from his vehicle when the gunmen arrived in a mini bus.

He said he felt they were armed robbers and started moving away from the vicinity as quick as he could.

By the time he looked back to see what was happening his Sienna was already in flames, while two persons were said to have been shot dead during the attack which lasted few minutes.

Our Correspondent learnt that one of the victims is suspected to be a passenger.

Reacting to the incident, the Enugu State Police public Relations Officer PPRO ASP Daniel Ndukwe said officers of the command in response to the distress call took the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

He stated that the command has instituted a manhunt for the assailants ,adding that normalcy has been restored in the area.