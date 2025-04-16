Social Media Erupts As Obi Accuses Governor Alia Of Politicising Benue Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, that his planned visit to Benue State to give humanitarian assistance to Internally Displaced Persons was sabotaged by the Benue State government has sparked social media reactions.

Obi in a statement uploaded on Monday on X expressed his disappointment concerning the reaction from the Benue State Government to his scheduled courtesy call and planned visits to internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps and health institutions in the state.

He writes: “Ordinarily, I would not have commented on this issue, as I have endured far worse situations in my political life since I declared for the presidency. The unfolding events demand that I have to start speaking out now.”

According to Obi, who was a former governor of Anambra State, stated that his trip, initially scheduled for April 14, was part of a two-state visit, starting in Plateau on April 13 and continuing in Benue the next day.

He stated that while the Plateau State Governor warmly received his intention to visit, he was not able to get a direct line to the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

“I tried repeatedly to contact the Benue State Governor directly without success. I then successfully contacted his ADC who told me that the governor was in a very important meeting and would call me before midnight on the same day,” Obi said.

Obi stated that he did not get any feedback until the evening of Sunday, April 13, when the ADC told him he had not been able to get to the governor for three days.

Irrespective of this, Obi decided to continue with his trip, as his intended meeting with the governor was “just for courtesy and respect”.

However, while en route to Makurdi from Jos on Monday morning, Obi stated that his security team got a press statement which came from the Benue State Government saying that the visit was not welcome.

“Curiously while I was still talking with my security team on the issue, the Governor’s ADC sent the statement directly to me,” he added.

Obi stated that the statement contained details that matched his itinerary, which he had already shared with his ADC and security operatives in Benue State.

“I am forced to remind them, and all concerned, that the purpose of this journey is to support good causes in areas of critical development: health and health education, education and caring for our people in need,” he said.

Obi insisted that he has history of humanitarian work, stating, “This is what I have done in my private life for years before getting into politics and even while in politics I have continued to do so.”



He further disclosed that he had already sought presidential clearance to travel abroad for similar reasons, including during the Haiti earthquake.

“I intended to visit a school being built by the bishop in Gboko, a Nursing school and an IDP camp, actions that reflect my genuine care for the welfare of our fellow citizens, and my continuous show of love, care and compassion to citizens who have been displaced.

“May God help us as we rebuild our nation and aim to achieve a new Nigeria where we do not politicize everything but allow citizens to exist, and we all should live for the common good for less privileged Nigerians and those in need,” Obi writes.

Meanwhile, in a statement earlier on Monday, Governor Alia, through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, stated that the state government did not know of any visit and could not guarantee anyone’s safety or that of any other individual coming without any prior clearance.

The statement titled “Notice Regarding Unscheduled Visit to Benue State,” Alia cautioned that “all individuals or groups intending to visit IDPs in Benue State must first seek and obtain written permission from the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA”.

“For anyone considering a visit to Benue State without the Governor’s knowledge, it is imperative to reconsider such plans, as the safety and security of individuals in this regard cannot be guaranteed,” the statement read.

Governor Alia also warned against any gatherings that could be interpreted as political, tasking security agencies and residents to “maintain peace and order”.



This development has sparked reactions on X as many netizens berated Governor Alia who is a catholic priest for playing politics with matters that concerns the IDPs in Benue State.

The African Examiner gathers some of their views below:

@HonShield writes: “A man left all he was doing to come sympathize with victims of needless killings in your state and you issued a press release against him. You are an ordained Reverend Father? How?”



@drpenking writes: “I thought that a Reverend father being the governor of Benue State will change everything but I guess APC destroys the whole man spirit, soul and body.”



@kcemenikex writes: “Notice how a Reverend father and governor put out an open threat to PO, clearly telling him his security cannot be guaranteed in Benue state. Again, if the security of anybody around you associating with APC is guaranteed, you have failed as a Nigerian.”

@ellanmabundu writes: “Lets leave politics aside. This man is a REVEREND FATHER ooooo . How can a REVEREND FATHER of a Catholic Church block a KNIGHT of the Catholic Church from doing a charitable work in a state he Governs ,is just wild.”



@Morris_Monye writes: “Even a Reverend Father in APC became a demon. This is for those that say “Join APC to change it from inside.”

@ZariyiYusufu writes: “No insult intended, but I think there is something NOT right about Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, the Governor of Benue state. Might be a spell or so. On the one hand, he feels safe to plan setting up ranches for the very Fulani militia that prosecuted genocide on his people; on the other hand, he threatens the life of the most harmless politician in Nigeria should he dare, without his approval, extend his heart of love to the needy, courtesy of the Fulani militia.”

@pearlddiva writes: “Imagine a Reverend Father exhibiting wizardry, just imagine an APC REVEREND FATHER EXHIBITING WIZARDRY. Is this not the same man that Fulani has destroyed his people & their villages? Another confirmation that no one person in APC is innocent.”

@Agu writes: “So a Reverend Father in APC became a demon now threatening HE Peter Obi for trying to support the internally displaced individuals in his state, Benue State?”

@OkoroAjebo writes: “Not all who says to me “Lord, Lord” Will enter the kingdom of heaven… Matt7:21 Even if he is a Reverend Father.”

@MrMekzy_ writes: “A reverend father telling his assistant to lie. It’s well.”

@ehbhukha writes: “You sure he is a reverend father? Like a real Catholic priest? I am still waiting for the Bishops in Nigeria to speak up. I don’t know why they are silent on his case.”