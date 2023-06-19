PSC, Approves Policy Guidelines For Deployment Of AIGs, CPs, Tactical Commanders, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission has approved new Policy guidelines for deployment of Management and Tactical Commanders in the Nigeria Police Force and the imperativeness for gender-sensitivity in the deployment of Assistant Inspectors- General of Police, Commissioners of Police, Zonal and state Command Headquarters.

It considered and approved the Policy guidelines at its 21st Plenary Meeting which was held at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja on Thursday, June 15th 2023 and presided over by its Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, retired Inspector General of Police.

The Commission said the Nigeria Police Force should be guided by the principle of Federal Character in both recruitment (at all levels) and deployment of its personnel at Management and Tactical levels to ensure balance, equity and fairness in the system.

It observed that the current deployment of Commissioners of Police to State Commands leaves much to be desired in re

reflecting the principle of equity and fairness to all geo-political zones of the country.

He stressed that the current statistics of such deployments was against the North East and South East geopolitical zones.

The Commission observed the disproportional distribution and lopsided deployment of Command Commissioners and noted that it has become extremely important that a fair representation of all geo-political zones is always reflected in these deployments to eschew and address the feeling and sense of marginalisation and injustice by certain zones of the country in the Nigeria Police Force.

It’s Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement made available to Newsmen said the “Commission at Plenary and relying on Section 6(e) and (7) of the Police Service Commission Act which empowers it to ‘formulate and implement policies aimed at the efficiency and discipline in the Nigeria Police Force; and perform such other functions which in the opinion of the Commission are required to ensure the optimal efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force considered and approved the new Policy guidelines.

“Henceforth request for deployment of Commissioners of Police to State Commands must ensure that the disadvantaged zones are considered first in the proposals to the Commission in order to redress the present imbalance and lopsided deployments skewed against the North-East and South-East regions of the country” the statement read.

“All geo-political zones of the country must now have at least 15 percent representation in the deployment of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to Zones, Commissioners of Police to State Commands and posting of Commanding Officers of Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism CTU and Special Protection Unit (SPU).

“That all Police deployments to zones and Commands at both Management (Deputy Commissioners of Police and Assistant Commissioners of Police and Tactical levels (Commanding Officers of PMF/SPU/CTU, must recognise our heterogeneity and reflect fairness and equity in terms of ethnicity and religion.

“The Commission advised the Inspector General to be guided appropriately by this Policy guidelines founded on principles of fairness and justice to all members of the NPF.

“It is also geared towards eliciting trust and confidence of the Nigerian people and taking ownership of their Police in showing greater understanding, cooperation and support to the NPF towards improved community safety and adequate internal security in Nigeria.

“The Commission on its Policy on Imperativeness of Gender-senstivity in the Deployment of AIGs and CPs noted the continued practice of lopsided deployments of only male Police Officers to Zones and Commands with no fair consideration and representation of female Police Officers who are qualified for such positions.

” It observed that this will in no time portray the Police as an organisation that is anti-woman empowerment and averse to women inclusivity in governance.

“The Commission also considered and approved that “at least three state Commands out of the thirty seven Commands must have female Police Officers as their Commissioners of Police and out of the seventeen Zonal Headquarters, at least one Zone must have a female AIG to head the zone”.

During the Plenary Meeting he said , the Commission approved the appointment of two Deputy Inspectors General of Police, approved the promotion of 14 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police which included CP Adebowale Williams, who was until his promotion, the Commissioner of Police Oyo State Command.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police to substantive Commissioners of Police and which also included DCP Enyinnaya Inonachi Adiogu, who was formally Deputy Commissioner Special Fraud Unit (SFU) Ikoyi Lagos..





