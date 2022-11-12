Son Pelts Dad With Stone, Victim Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Plateau State on Friday confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old boy, Bernard Danlami, for stoning his father to death in the Mangu Local Government of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Onyeka Bartholomew, confirmed Bernard’s arrest while addressing journalists on the activities of the command at its headquarters in Jos on Friday.

He said, “On 12/05/2022 at about 1800hrs, a case of culpable homicide was reported at Mangu Police Station of the command that on 11/05/2022 at about 2120hrs a fight ensued between two brothers; namely Bernard Danlami ‘m,’ 25 years old and Zugumnan Danlami ‘m,’ 18 years old of COCIN shamsoho, Kerang Mangu LGA over a bucket of water. But as their father, one Danladi Mangna, faulted Bernard Danladi for being rude and flogged him with a stick, the said Bernard picked a stone and hit his father on the forehead which resulted to a serious injury that eventually led to his father’s death.

“On receipt of the case, the suspect was arrested and interrogated. The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed”

The commissioner who also paraded about 10 other suspects for various offences including criminal conspiracy, cattle rustling and kidnapping, advised members of the public to report suspicious movements and persons to the police and other law enforcement agencies to curb crimes.