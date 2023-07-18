State Of Origin Responsible For Nigeria’s Disunity – Okey Bakassi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi, has tasked the federal government to abolish the state of origin in the country as it is responsible for the many crises bedevilling the country presently.

Bakassi made this revelation over the weekend in Lagos as he stressed that the issue of the state of origin is a tool for division and Nigerians would be more united with the state of residence instead of the state of origin.

He said: “If we want to strengthen the unity of this country, we should all advocate the abolition of ‘state of origin’ and emphasise ‘state of residence’.

“I don’t see why in 2023, we should be filling out a form and asking people for their ‘state of origin’ or ‘tribe’.

“Is it the tribe one belongs to that will determine how the person will function in office?

“I think what should be more important to anybody should be one’s state of residence. It does not contribute anything to national development.”

He also called for the enactment of laws that would change the system.





