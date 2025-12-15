Presidency To Opposition: Don’t Trivialise Anti-Corruption Fight

(AFRIAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has dismissed allegations by opposition figures that anti-corruption agencies are being weaponised against political opponents, insisting that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) remains independent and law-bound.

A coalition of opposition leaders had, on Sunday, accused the federal government of using the EFCC to intimidate and weaken political opponents, warning that such actions could undermine Nigeria’s multiparty democracy.

Responding in a statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, described the claims as baseless, accusing opposition politicians of seeking scapegoats for their political shortcomings.

Onanuga rejected assertions that democracy is under threat because some politicians are defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that freedom of association is guaranteed by the constitution.

“Our constitution guarantees freedom of association and affords Nigerians the right to change their political leanings at any time of their choosing,” the statement said.

According to him, politicians who joined the APC did so voluntarily and were not coerced. He added that many were attracted by what he described as the “noticeable gains” of President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda.

He further questioned whether Nigeria’s democracy was considered endangered during periods when politicians defected en masse to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2000 and 2015.

Onanuga said ongoing EFCC investigations have exposed public officials who must account for their actions while in office, noting that those under scrutiny are now accusing the president of weaponising the anti-graft agency.

While stressing that the Presidency does not speak for the EFCC, Onanuga maintained that the commission is an independent institution established by law to investigate and prosecute financial crimes without interference or favour.

“The agency’s mandate is to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, irrespective of personalities, political affiliations, or positions in society,” he said.

He added that those with cases before the EFCC should defend themselves through lawful means, insisting that accountability should not be politicised.

Onanuga also stated that President Tinubu does not issue directives to any anti-corruption agency on whom to investigate, arrest, or prosecute, emphasising that prosecution is handled by the courts, not through political manipulation.

He described the allegations of EFCC weaponisation as distractions by politicians lacking substantive campaign issues, reiterating that no individual is above the law.

The presidential aide noted that some signatories to the opposition statement had been investigated or prosecuted by the EFCC even before Tinubu assumed office in 2023, adding that some had also been implicated in international money-laundering probes.