Stop Using Nigerian Police, Femi Fani-Kayode Tells Kemi Badenoch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed British Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, for her over dependence on Nigerian police to protect her mother and family in Lagos, Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode attacked Kemi Badenoch after her recent castigation of Nigerian police who she described as robbers who allegedly robbed her brother of his shoes and a wrist watch.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode said took to his X account lambasting the British politician who is of Nigerian origin.

He writes: “She says she trusts the British police and claims that Nigerian policemen stole her brother’s watch and shoes. But she refuses to acknowledge the fact that the British police are amongst the most institutionally racist and corrupt in the world.

“That many black people, including Nigerians, have been framed, persecuted, tortured, illegally incarcerated, maliciously prosecuted and killed over the years including thousands of Nigerians who are butchered yearly on the streets of the UK in violent knife crimes.

“The British police turned a blind eye to all of these simply because most of the victims are black.

“Given her views about our policemen, one wonders why she insists on her mother having police protection in Lagos.

“Why can’t she bring British policemen over here to do that given the fact that she “trusts them” and believes that all our security personnel are thieves and that we are such a poor country.

“The next thing she will allege is that the Nigerian police officers that are protecting her family in Lagos have stolen her mother’s underwear or worse still that they have kidnapped her.”

The former minister also slammed Badenoch for supporting Israel despite the death and destruction in Palestine.

He added: “She says she is a lover of Israel and believes that the Palestinans deserve what they are getting, that no Muslim that opposes the genocide that is going on in Gaza should be allowed into the UK.

“She said Northern Nigerians, including Muslims and Christians, are all Boko Haram terrorists who she cannot identify with.

“That lizards ran out of the taps where she grew up in Nigeria and that there was no running water:

“This of course is the lie of the century given the fact that she was raised and lived in Victoria Island which is one of the most opulent areas in Lagos.”