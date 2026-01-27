Super Eagles Captain Wilfred Ndidi loses Dad After Fatal Auto Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has expressed deep sorrow over the death of his father, Sunday Ndidi.

Sunday Ndidi reportedly died following a fatal road accident in Umunede, near Agbor in Delta State, on Tuesday. Ndidi’s Turkish Super Lig club, Beşiktaş, confirmed the sad news in a statement shared on their official X account.

The 29-year-old midfielder took to social media to mourn his father, sharing an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“You called me this morning with excitement in your voice, but deep down na goodbye you dey tell me… What about things we talked about, so we no go talk again, na only memories? Even when I score my first-ever national team goal, I do that papilo dance for you, but you just go like that,” he wrote.

Ndidi, a former Leicester City star, is currently recovering from an injury he sustained during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.