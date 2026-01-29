Super Eagles Star Samuel Chukwueze Loses Mum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles and Fulham forward Samuel Chukwueze is mourning the death of his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, after what reports describe as a brief illness. The sad news was shared on Thursday, January 29, 2026, by his brother, David Chukwueze, through a series of emotional posts on Instagram.

In his messages, David expressed deep sorrow and difficulty in coping with the loss, including remarks such as “Can’t even post your picture to say RIP mum” and “My forever love just left me without saying goodbye.” He also noted that their late mother did not get the chance to meet her grandchild.

As of the time of filing this report, Samuel Chukwueze has not made a public statement about his mother’s passing. Details about her illness have not been fully disclosed by the family.

This loss comes just days after another tragedy in the Super Eagles camp, where team captain Wilfred Ndidi lost his father in a road accident in Delta State, adding to a period of grief for the national team.