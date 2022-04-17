Suspect Caught With Human Heart Dies During Police Interrogation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Osun say a suspect arrested with a human heart has died during investigation.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, the suspect took ill and died while on hospital admission.

She said they have deposited the corpse for autopsy.

The unnamed suspect was among three men the police arrested with a human heart on the Osogbo/Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife Campus Road, Ile-Ife.

“The two other suspects will be charged in court upon conclusion of investigation,’’ Ms Opalola said.

She said two of the suspects are 21 years old, while the third suspect is 25 years of age.

“The Osun Police Command, in its efforts to sanitise the state of incessant ritual killings and other vices, has arrested three young men.

“On April 7, at about 11 a.m., detectives on `Stop-and-Search’ duty accosted three men on a motorcycle on the Osogbo/OAU Ife Campus Road.”

The police said the officers flagged down the suspects, but rather than stop, they sped off.

Ms Opalola said the police team pursued the men and arrested them at the Safejo Area of Ile-Ife.