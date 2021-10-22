Tension In Imo As Gunmen Kill Soldier, Set Police Station Ablaze, Free Suspects

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Etekuru Ohaji Egbema Council area of Imo state have fled their homes for fear of reprisal attack , following thursday’s night killing of a Soldier in the area by yet to be identified armed men.

It was gathered that the deceased Soldier was ambushed and murdered by his assailants who also took away his rifle.

This is coming barely two weeks after two Soldiers were killed in Izombe, in the Oguta Council area of the state by unknown armed men, a development that led to the invasion of the community by Soldiers and burning several buildings.

Our Correspondent learnt that the area now looks like a ghost community.

Similarly, Unknown Armed men also at about 7pm on Thursday set on fire the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters at Umuelemai .

The attackers who carried out the unlawful act amidst heavy downpour, also set suspects in the facility free.

It would be recalled that fleeing gunmen had on March 19, 2021, set ablaze same Divisional Police Headquarters.

Apart from freeing suspects in detention, the hoodlums kidnapped one of the female cops on duty on that day.

A Source from the locality who craved anonymity disclosed that the hoodlums shot repeatedly at the police station before carrying out their nefarious act

According to him, “the gunshots were terrifying. We were terribly tense owing to the gunshots. They supervised the burning of the place before living.

Parts of Imo state have been enveloped by tension since last week, following series of attacks, including the killing of three traditional rulers by yet – to be identified armed men at a venue where the Monarchs were holding their meeting.

Although, the state police public Relations officer PPRO Mike Abattam, is yet to confirm the attack, but a high ranking official in the state, who do not want his name mentioned in print confirmed the development.

He hinted that the Command had begun an investigation on the attacks with a view to apprehending the culprits and bring them to book.

There had been series of clashes between youths suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and security Operatives in parts of the state in recent times























