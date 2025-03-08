Tinubu Appoints Ex-INEC Chairman As Special Adviser

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform.

Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in a press release issued on Friday night.

Tinubu announced the appointment hoping to drive meaningful progress in the livestock sector and further strengthen national development efforts.

Jega, a former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, co-chaired the Presidential Livestock Committee with President Tinubu.

The committee delivered comprehensive recommendations that underscored sustainable livestock reforms. One recommendation was the creation of the Livestock Ministry, which now has a minister.

Jega, 68, is a member of the International Elections Advisory Council and the pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in Kano State.

He served as the INEC Chairman between 2010 and 2015.

His appointment as Special Adviser to Tinubu would reinforce the gains of the presidential committee and ensure the continued momentum of the reforms already in motion.