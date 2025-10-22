Tinubu Approves 2-Year Tenure Extension For Surveyor–General, Adebomehin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of the tenure of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Mr AbuduGaniyu Adebomehin, by two years.

This was contained Ina press. release issued on Wednesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo. Onanuga.

The extension, which takes effect from January 5, 2026, was necessitated by the recent transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) to the Presidency

The Surveyor-General has already initiated reforms across critical sectors of geospatial data systems, which the President is keen to see completed.

The President expects Adebomehin to consolidate the reforms within the next two years, focusing on national land management and administration, highways and abutting land infrastructure coordination, reclamation and erosion control programmes, and other related matters of strategic national importance.

Adebomehin was appointed the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) by the late President Muhammadu Buhari, effective January 5, 2022.