Tinubu Approves N70,000 As Minimum Wage

(AFRICAN EXA<OMER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers while promising to review the national minimum wage law every three years.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement said Tinubu also promised to find ways to assist the private sector and the sub-nationals to pay the minimum wage.

According to reports, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a scheduled meeting with the President.