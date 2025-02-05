Tinubu Departs For France Ahead Of AU Summit In Addis Ababa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for Paris, France, on a private visit en route to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

While in France, Tinubu would meet with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron.

The president would arrive in Addis Ababa early next week for the African Union summit.

In Addis Ababa, Tinubu would join African leaders at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled from February 12th to 16th, 2025.