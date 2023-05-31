Tinubu Directs EFCC To Vacate EFCC Office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has directed the officials of the Department State Service (DSS) to immediately vacate the Ikoyi, Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman

According to the statement, the president gave the directive when reports that DSS operatives stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their workplace, was brought to his attention.

The president said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably.