Tinubu Fed Momodu for 40 Years, Says Fani-Kayode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Femi Fani-Kayode has said that President Bola Tinubu supported Dele Momodu for many years.

Fani-Kayode made the statement on Thursday while reacting to comments made by Momodu during a television interview. In the interview, Momodu criticised Tinubu’s style of governance and compared it to the rule of former military leader Sani Abacha.

Responding, Fani-Kayode described Momodu’s remarks as unfair and misguided. He said Momodu should stop criticising the President.

He also claimed that Tinubu had supported Momodu for about 40 years, saying he benefited from the President’s help over a long period.

Fani-Kayode added that unlike Momodu, he did not receive such support from Tinubu, yet he continues to stand by the President.

He urged Momodu to stop attacking Tinubu and support his leadership.