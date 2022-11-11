W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Most Saleable Candidate For 2023 Poll – Ribadu

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, November 11th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the Director, All Progressives Congress(APC) Stakeholders Relations Directorate for 2023 poll, says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is most saleable among candidates for the presidential election.

Ribadu said this at the inauguration of the directorate in Abuja.

“Luckily for us, our job is cut out for us, we have the most saleable product in the market today, there is no one candidate out there that is better than our own.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is an accomplished human being and a thorough bred administrator and maverick politician, he has something to show from his glowing antecedents.



“He will not learn on the job, he also has a wide network of friends and associates everywhere in Nigeria, which makes our job of outreach very much easier,” he said.

He said that although the 2023 presidential election was literally a walk over for the APC, the party should not leave anything to chances.

“We should not under-rate our opponents, we should work assiduously to make the margin of winning too wide that the victory will be massive and sweet,” the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman said.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=82928

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC Projects Cancellation: Click Below to see full list

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us