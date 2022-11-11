Tinubu Most Saleable Candidate For 2023 Poll – Ribadu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the Director, All Progressives Congress(APC) Stakeholders Relations Directorate for 2023 poll, says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is most saleable among candidates for the presidential election.

Ribadu said this at the inauguration of the directorate in Abuja.

“Luckily for us, our job is cut out for us, we have the most saleable product in the market today, there is no one candidate out there that is better than our own.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is an accomplished human being and a thorough bred administrator and maverick politician, he has something to show from his glowing antecedents.

“He will not learn on the job, he also has a wide network of friends and associates everywhere in Nigeria, which makes our job of outreach very much easier,” he said.

He said that although the 2023 presidential election was literally a walk over for the APC, the party should not leave anything to chances.

“We should not under-rate our opponents, we should work assiduously to make the margin of winning too wide that the victory will be massive and sweet,” the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman said.