Tinubu Never Betrayed Yoruba Race- Kekemeke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Isaac Kekemeke, National Vice-Chairman (South-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has never betrayed the Yoruba race, but fought for justice, fairness, progress and development.

Kekemeke made the clarification, while briefing newsmen on Wednesday shortly after the party’s zonal meeting at the state party Secretariat in Ibadan.

African Examiner reports that the party had earlier constituted two committees in the zone toward a seamless victory in the 2023 general elections.

The two committees were the South-West APC Advisory Committee and South-West Special Committee on Eminent Persons’ Engagement.

Kekemeke said that Tinubu had always fought on the side of his people for justice, fairness, progress and development.

“I challenge anyone who can say that there is a record of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu betraying the Yoruba nation and denying them of what is due to them.

“All the people can accuse him of, is that he believes the Yoruba people can thrive exceedingly well in the Nigerian nation where there is justice, fairness and equity,” he said.

The National vice-chairman (South-West) said that APC believes in restructuring Nigeria, as well as the practice of true federalism as contained in its formulated and approved manifesto.