Tinubu Sends 5-Member Delegation To Attend Jesse Jackson’s Burial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has sent a five-person delegation to represent him and the country at the final burial rites of Reverend Jesse Jackson, the American civil rights leader, activist and former presidential candidate.

Jackson passed away at age 84 on February 17, 2026, in Chicago.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume is the leader of the delegation.

Other members of the delegation are the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Special Presidential Envoy for Global and Pan-African Affairs, Brian Browne; and the Senior Special Assistant, Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaye.

The delegation would deliver Tinubu’s message of condolences to the Jackson family.

In an earlier tribute, the President

described Jackson as a great friend of Nigeria and Africa

“He was a moral voice and a formidable resistance to apartheid in South Africa. He played a leading role in the campaign for the release from prison of Nelson Mandela and other African National Congress leaders. He won critical support for sanctions against the then apartheid government”, Tinubu wrote.

The burial programme for the civil rights leader began on February 26, with a lying-in-state at Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago. Services in South Carolina and Washington, D.C., and a lying-in-state at the South Carolina Statehouse were scheduled for March 1-5.

On March 6, a “People’s Celebration” will take place at House of Hope in Chicago, followed by a private homegoing on March 7 at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.