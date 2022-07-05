Tithing Is Not Biblical – Famed Pastor, Creflo Dolar Apologizes To Congregation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US pastor, Creflo Dollar has rubbished reports that failing to pay tithe opens the door for devourers to come in and damage a person’s life.

The popular evangelist, who is renowned for his teachings on the importance of tithing, disclosed this while speaking to his congregation recently.

The preacher stated that he was still growing even as a preacher and tasked his members to destroy every book and tape he has ever written and preached on tithing since it’s not biblical.

“The teachings that I have shared in the time past on the subject of tithing were not correct and today I stand in humility to correct some things that I have taught for years and believed for years but could never understand it clearly because I have not yet been confronted with the gospel of grace which has made the difference.

I have no shame at all saying to you, throw away every book, tape and video I ever did on the subject of tithing..unless it alines with this,” he said.

He added that religion is sustained by two factors, fear and guilt and that the church has for a long time keep people in fear and guilt through the subject of tithing.