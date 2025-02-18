Trailer Crushes Five Kogi Varsity Students To Death, School Mourns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal University of Lokoja (FUL) community in Kogi State has been thrown into mourning after a trailer accident claimed the lives of five students of the school.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic loss of five of our promising students, who were taken away from us too soon in a fatal trailer accident,” the school’s Deputy Registrar of Human Resources Vincent Ojo in a statement.

Ojo said the incident which happened on Monday has left the “university community in deep sorrow and grief”.

The heavy-duty vehicle – carrying palm oil and firewood and heading to Abuja – rammed into a shuttle taking FUL students to school at Felele, Lokoja.

As a sign of respect to the departed students, the school has “declared lecture-free days effective from 12 noon on Tuesday, 18th February and all day Wednesday, 19th February 2025”.

All university activities will also be low-key “while the institution’s flag will fly at half-mast as a symbol of mourning,” he said.

The varsity’s management extended its “thoughts and prayers” to the families, and friends of the victims and the campus community “during this difficult time”.

In the wake of the tragic incident, Kogi State Deputy Governor Salifu Joel Oyibo visited the school to commensurate with the varsity.

Oyibo assured the student community that “urgent measures are being taken to address the incessant ugly trend along the Felele axis comprehensively,” according to a post on the school’s social media platform.