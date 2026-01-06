Rivers Deputy Governor Defects To APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ngozi Odu, the deputy governor of Rivers State, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She registered as a member of the party at her ward in Akabuka town, Ward 8, Unit 11, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state. After registering, she sang “On Your Mandate We Shall Stand,” a song linked to President Bola Tinubu.

Odu’s defection comes weeks after Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, also joined the APC following a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Fubara was registered into the party by Tony Okocha, the APC chairman in Rivers State, who said he acted on the directive of the party’s national secretariat.

Meanwhile, the APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has announced Fubara as the leader of the party in Rivers State.