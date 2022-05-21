Troops Dislodge IPOB/ESN Training Camp, Neutralize Two Wanted Criminals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops of 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army Obinze, Owerri, Imo State, in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Service DSS on Friday dislodged a training camp of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Okporo in Orlu Council Area of the State.

According to the Director, Army public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the “troops dislodged the camp after exchanging fire with the dissidents, neutralizing two notorious members of the group, who have been on the wanted list of security agencies and have been terrorising residents in the general area of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba.

“The troops equally destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by the separatists, including a shrine, which members of the outlawed group reportedly use for spiritual fortification.

Nwachukwu in a statement on Saturday said “a local factory for fabricating weapons was also discovered and destroyed.

“A search of the factory uncovered , three dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm (special) and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons.