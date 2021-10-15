Truck Crushes 6 To Death, Others Hospitalised

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Ebonyi State, South- East Nigeria, were on Thursday thrown into shock as a moving heavy duty vehicle crushed six persons to death, leaving three others who were critically injured hospitalized.

The ugly incident happened at Ndi-Uduma village, Oso Edda community, in the Afikpo South Council Area of the state.

African Examiner learnt that the victims were crushed by a Mack truck conveying chippings from the Amasiri area in the Afikpo North Council.

The victims were said to be inside a Toyota Sienna minivan conveying them from Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State to Ebonyi before they met their untimely death.

A resident of the locality, Mr Sunday Ugbor, said that the truck collided with the minivan on a bend at the Ihere Stream, in the area.

“It is true and as I speak with you now, six persons died on the spot, and about three persons are just being moved to the hospital.

He added: “It is a very fatal accident. It involved a Sienna bus carrying passengers from Okigwe in Imo State and a MACK truck conveying chippings from the Afikpo North LGA side.

“The two vehicles collided on a bend at the Ihere Stream and six of the passengers died instantly. Three persons are being taken to the hospital now,” Ugbor said.

Three of the surviving victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO DSP Loveth Odah, when contacted, said an official report of the tragedy had not reached her office.

She however, promised to speak with newsmen once she received details.























