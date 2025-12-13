Turaki: Why PDP Leadership Visited Obasanjo Amid Party Crisis

(AFRUCA EXAMINER) – Factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, SAN, has explained the purpose of his faction’s visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying it was to seek support and guidance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Turaki led members of his faction of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), alongside former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu, ex-Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang and other party leaders, to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) on Saturday. The delegation arrived at about 11:27 a.m. and held a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo that lasted about 40 minutes.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Turaki said the visit was aimed at drawing inspiration from the former president on how to reposition the PDP and unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

He described Obasanjo as an experienced elder statesman whose role in building strong democratic institutions under the PDP-led government continues to benefit the country.

According to him, although the task of returning the PDP to power may be challenging, the discussions with Obasanjo had further encouraged the party’s leadership.

“As the newly elected PDP leadership during our recent congress in Ibadan, we came to introduce ourselves to our father, former President Olusegun Obasanjo,” Turaki said.

“We came to thank him for his vision and contributions to strengthening democracy and good governance, and to seek guidance, advice and support as we prepare for the task ahead.”

Turaki added that the PDP was prepared for the 2027 elections, expressing confidence that the party would demonstrate its renewed strength in the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

He said victories in the two states would signal the party’s resurgence and readiness to challenge the APC at the national level.

In separate remarks, the PDP National Secretary, Taofeek Arapaja, and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara, called on party members to remain united and intensify mobilisation efforts to return the party to power. They urged members to focus on rebuilding the PDP’s legacy of governance and social welfare.