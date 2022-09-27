U17 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria’s Flamingoes Set For Camp In Turkey

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria drawn in group B will kick off against former champion Germany in the group’s opener.

The Nigeria team will then take on Chile and New Zealand in other games of the group’s stage.

The top two teams from the four groups will advance to the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has featured in every of FIFAU17 world cup since 2008, but are yet to win the title.The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup kicks off October 11 and the final will be played on the 30th of the same month.