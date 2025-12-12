Nigeria’s insecurity: Police Begin Recruitment of 50,000 Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force have commenced the recruitment of 50,000 police constables, following President Bola Tinubu’s approval to strengthen national security and expand community policing.

The PSC said the recruitment is part of the President’s plan to increase police manpower and address rising insecurity across the country. President Tinubu had, on November 26, 2025, declared a nationwide security emergency and directed security agencies to recruit additional personnel. He also recently ordered the withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs and politicians, stating that more officers were needed to safeguard ordinary citizens.

In a statement on Thursday, the PSC’s Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Kalu, announced that the recruitment portal will open from December 15, 2025, to January 25, 2026, for eligible Nigerians.

According to the PSC, applicants for the General Duty category must possess GCE O-Level, SSCE/NECO or equivalent qualifications with at least five credits, including English and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings. Applicants for the Specialist cadre must have at least four credits, including English and Mathematics, as well as a minimum of three years’ experience and relevant trade test certificates. All applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth.

Kalu explained that candidates for General Duty must be between 18 and 25 years old, while Specialist applicants must be between 18 and 28 years old. He said male candidates must be at least 1.67 meters tall, while female candidates must be at least 1.64 meters tall. He added that applications must be submitted online through the recruitment portal.

The PSC stressed that the application process is free and warned applicants to beware of fraudsters requesting payment at any stage. It said full guidelines and requirements will be available on the portal once it is activated on December 15, as well as on the official websites and social media platforms of the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commission urged all qualified Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity, describing the exercise as a chance to serve the nation.